BANGOR - The Challenger Learning Center is once again hosting its e-waste disposal fundraiser.
From April 17th to April 28th, local residents can drop off their e-waste at the north coast service's collection warehouse inside of pine tree waste.
Challenger's social-media coordinator Jennifer Nash says participants are encouraged to make a small donation of $5 to $10 to the Challenger Learning Center after dropping off their waste.
Nash states, "We don't actually get anything from the recycling, we are asking for a donation because we do help set this up with north coast. So that is how we use it as a fundraiser and of course all of the money we collect is used to promote stem events for kids".
Most small miscellaneous electronics are accepted but home appliances and large electronics are not.
To learn more about the event or donating visit here.