BANGOR -- Every day there are grandparents, relatives, and close friends stepping up to make sure a child has what they need.
And this weekend will be a chance to say thanks to those special people.
Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine is celebrating grandparents day this weekend by giving those families a free day out with their kids.
On Sunday, the Cole land transportation museum, along with two other places in Maine, will be open for free to say thanks to those adults that make such a difference in their young peoples lives.
"So the children and the families will come they will do the tour we will have some games for them outside and some little treats for the entire family in a way to say thank you to the caretakers in particular." says Bette Hoxie, the kinship program manager at Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine.
The festivities will be from 10am to 1pm on Sunday.
For more information visit the AFFM website HERE.