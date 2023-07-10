A lot can happen in a century and no one knows that better than Mary Hunter of Bangor.
We first introduced you to this 99-year-old volunteer and avid crafter back in January. Well, over the weekend she turned 100 and ABC7 & FOX22 was invited to her surprise birthday party.
Folks from near and far lined the halls of Searsport High as they awaited the arrival of the guest of honor, 100-year-old Mary Hunter.
"Happy birthday dear Mary," the guests sang in unison.
Hunter was born on July 9, 1923 in Georgia and moved to Maine decades ago. During her lifetime, she's become a local celebrity well known for volunteering at area nursing homes and hospice, and sharing her love of crafting with students of all ages.
"We can't go anywhere within Waldo County or Bangor where someone doesn't know who she is or knows of her," explained her youngest daughter Janet Ely.
Relatives, friends and community members all gathered at Searsport High School in order to celebrate 100-year-old Mary Hunter over the weekend. Many in attendance came to share with Mary just how much she means to them
"She was born during segregation and just the life she's led and the people she's has touched, specifically my family. She's incredible all the way around," explained her granddaughter Rachel Bibber of Massachusetts.
"I've known her since I was 5-years-old when I started school at the Smith School in Winterport," said Tracy Demmons. "She taught us how to make crafts. She's a great lady."
Hunter says this party was truly unexpected.
"This is a surprise of my life. I didn't dream of this. Although I've had a surprise before but this is one I'll never forget," explained Hunter.
The birthday girl even serenaded her own guests by playing the spoons with two other musicians.
Hunter says she plans to keep celebrating life each and and every day.
"Some people will fib. They don't want you to know their age," said Hunter. "But me, I'm happy to be living and alive."