BANGOR -- A car accident near the airport sent one man to the hospital this morning.
It was just after seven this morning when emergency crews were called to Maine Avenue.
An elderly man was driving toward the airport roundabout when he suddenly veered off the road.
His vehicle traveled across a field, and down a drainage ditch before coming to rest on the other side of the ditch.
The first crews on the scene reported the man was unresponsive and was not breathing, however, emergency crews gave CPR and managed to revive him.
He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Bangor detectives are trying to determine what caused the man to veer from the roadway.