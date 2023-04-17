BANGOR - A 17-year-old crashed his Mustang at a local car show over the weekend.
Despite Bangor Car Meet's strict policy of no burn outs and no revving, an attendee attempted to do just that and lost control of his vehicle, crashing head-on into an S.U.V.
"A seventeen year old driver had a little too much car and too many observers and decided to hot dog it a little bit and came out of cascade park a little too quickly. Over accelerated, the rear tires broke loose, he lost control, went across the center line and struck and oncoming vehicle" says Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley.
Mcambley says no injuries occurred from the crash and the driver is facing multiple charges.
In a Facebook post, the coordinators of the Bangor Car Meet say they do not condone the actions of the driver and he will not be allowed to attend any more of their meets.
The Bangor Car Meet coordinators also say they will not stand for any harassment of the driver stating, "Let him have his ticket, his lesson and his punishment".