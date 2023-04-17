BANGOR - A 17-year-old crashed his Mustang at a local car show over the weekend.

Despite Bangor Car Meet's strict policy of no burn outs and no revving, an attendee attempted to do just that and lost control of his vehicle, crashing head-on into an S.U.V.

"A seventeen year old driver had a little too much car and too many observers and decided to hot dog it a little bit and came out of cascade park a little too quickly. Over accelerated, the rear tires broke loose, he lost control, went across the center line and struck and oncoming vehicle" says Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley.  

Mcambley says no injuries occurred from the crash and the driver is facing multiple charges.

In a Facebook post, the coordinators of the Bangor Car Meet say they do not condone the actions of the driver and he will not be allowed to attend any more of their meets. 

The Bangor Car Meet coordinators also say they will not stand for any harassment of the driver stating, "Let him have his ticket, his lesson and his punishment". 

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

