ORRINGTON CAR FIRE

ORRINGTON -- The Orrington Fire Department responded to reports of a car fire close to the pumps at Lav’s Auto in Orrington Friday morning.

Fire Chief Scott Stewart said the owner of the vehicle pulled into the gas station after experiencing mechanical issues and seeing smoke coming from the car.

The driver soon discovered the engine department was on fire. 

The gas pumps extinguishing system went off to prevent the fire from escalating near the fuel pumps.

Stewart said firefighters acted quickly and he shares a few words of caution when drivers encounter car problems while on the roads.

"We had it under control in just a few minutes. In more than ten minutes it was completely extinguished. Obviously if you're driving don't park it near something if you can help it and keep it away from other things. Just stay away from it. Don't endanger yourself. Call the fire department early,” said Swewart. 

According to Stewart, Lav's Auto had to recharge their system prior to reopening.

 

