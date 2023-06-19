CAR CRASHES INTO CEMENT TRUCK

NEWBURGH- One person was injured when a car crashed into a cement truck this morning.
It happened at mile marker 174 on Interstate 95 in Newburgh a little after 10:30.
72-year-old Diane Mailhot of Dexter was traveling northbound when she rear-ended a cement truck.
Her Chevy Spark became partially trapped under the truck.
Mailhot was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
She was the only person in the car.
The driver of the cement truck was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.