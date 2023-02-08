Pickett Mountain
PENOBSCOT COUNTY -- A Canadian company is hoping to recruit Mainers to drill for precious metals near Pickett Mountain in Penobscot County -- close to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Wolfden resources, based in Ontario, plans to offer workers as much as $100,000 a year as an average starting salary -- working seven days on and seven days off, if their project gets off the ground.

The company estimates the mining effort would create 272 jobs. However, some area residents have shared concerns about the mining process.

Jeremy Ouellette, vice president of project development, says that Wolfden will follow Maine's strict regulations.

"It's not often you can find a literal brand-new industry to come into the state that could -- that is able to operate -- while keeping environmental management at its top tier of priority," said Ouellette.

According to Ouellette, the project still has a ways to go, and those involved are currently seeking rezoning approval from Maine's Land Use Planning Commission. He also says there will be opportunities for Mainers to voice their concerns before the project begins.

