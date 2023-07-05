Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Penobscot County through 715 PM EDT... At 633 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Howland, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Old Town, Milford, Enfield, Greenbush, Alton, Lagrange, Passadumkeag, Lowell, Argyle and Costigan. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 202 and 213. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH