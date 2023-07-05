TRENTON -- The recent weather has been causing cancellations at campgrounds all across the state. With more rain than expected, The Wild Acadia Camping Resort in Trenton has seen a slow start to their summer season but are hopeful that the following weeks will be more promising.
"Definitely seen some cancellations, I think we're also again not getting when the weather's not great we're not getting the more last minute bookings who like to wait and see what the weather is," said Andrew Allen, one of the owners.
The campground and fun park offer lots of outdoor attractions including water slides, mini golf, rock climbing wall and more, but the owners say the recent rain did impact their numbers this past holiday week.
"This week over the fourth we were not 100% booked and I think we would have been if it was really nice weather leading up to it," said Allen.
Campers are still feeling a little on edge looking towards the upcoming forecast. A family from New Jersey staying at the campground say rain is certainly not what they are hoping for during their stay.
"The idea of rain is like really I hope it doesn't happen because we still haven't made it to Acadia National Park, you know for hiking and especially with a two-year-old, trying to keep a two-year-old in a camper is not ideal," said Krista Carroll, who was visiting Maine with her husband and two children.
Members of the staff also say that rain is not the only factor for the slow start this season.
"I feel like a lot of people are traveling internationally instead of domestically so I think as far as camp grounds I feel like we are starting to see lower numbers in the beginning," said Team Leader Isaac Weaver.
Despite the slow start to the season, the owner says the rest of the season does look more hopeful.
"I'd say the season looks very promising we need to have good weather for sure and this is certainly a beautiful day and we're loving this, but the 10 day forecast isn't looking fantastic right now but I'm hopeful that we're gonna have a good weather pattern shift and things will start looking up," said Allen.