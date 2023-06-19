ELLSWORTH -- Northern Light pediatric cancer patients and their families have a fun week of outdoor activities ahead of them as Camp Hope makes its return to Camp Jordan in Ellsworth.
Camp hope provides northern light pediatric cancer patients and their families a chance to get out of the hospital and experience the outdoors with people who can relate to their experiences.
It's all made possible thanks to on-site healthcare professionals to assist with patients' needs.
"These kids who normally have gone through such intense medical experience and can't have a normal experience, this is a normal experience for them," said Nadine Santacruz, Chief of Pediatric Hematology Oncology for Northern Light Health.
Northern Light and the Bangor YMCA have partnered for the last nine years to make Camp Hope happen.
Due to health risks, they had to shut down the camp during the pandemic, but now around 31 children will be back with their families.
Donations given to Northern Light also make this entire week free to all campers and families.
"Camp is expensive and it's nice for families to be able to come and not have to worry about being able to pay for it," said Amy Baker, Child Life Specialist for Northern Light.
Kids can start coming to the camp around age four and age-out at eighteen-years-old. The camp offers former and current patients a chance to find relatability in shared experiences through these outdoor activities.
"Being able to express how I feel through arts and crafts or swimming and sometimes you don't even have to talk about it they just already know what you've kinda been through," said camper Jordan Murray, whose sibling went through cancer treatment.
They participate in water activities, arts and crafts and more. Both the kids and the parents stay over night and the experience is just as important to the families as it is for the children.
"It's hard to talk about your experiences with people who just don't understand and here all of us can," said Nicole Trogdon, a parent whose family has been attending the camp for several years.
Many of the campers talked about what a great opportunity it is to be able to get away from the stress of every day life.
"Its a place to get away from all our troubles and all our worries so its been an escape from the real world for me and my family," said camper and sibling of a patient, Carmen Bryant.
The camp runs from June 18 to 24. Bangor Region YMCA Camp Jordan Director Jayci Fournier says they hope to continue this partnership with Northern Light for many years to come.