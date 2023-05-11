BAR HARBOR- The Cadillac Summit Road in Acadia National Park has reopened.
A spokesperson says paving and culvert replacement have paused for the summer season.
They are warning bicyclists and pedestrians to use caution when traveling on the road because of it's uneven surface.
The spokesperson says they expect the Park Loop Road to have single lane closures along Ocean Drive throughout the spring.
The National Park Service advises people to expect traffic delays and plan their visit accordingly.