BELFAST -- With Labor Day behind us, some places begin closing down until next year.
In Belfast, this is not the case, and folks there want everyone to know they are open for business.
"There actually was a flip of a coin to decide whether Belfast would be called Belfast or New Londonderry," said Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dorothy Havey.
With that flip of a coin, this city of 7,000 people became Belfast.
A common misconception among many towns and cities like Belfast, is that they're a tourist town. Only serving those who visit during the summer.
But the people here want everyone to know, this is not the case.
"Our businesses don't close down," said Our Town Belfast Executive Director Amanda Cunningham. "They might take a week or two off because everyone is entitled to that and they should take that for their own sanity, but for the most part they're staying open."
Home to over a dozen year-round restaurants, Belfast prides themselves on cultivating a strong community, even in the face of adversity.
"I think community, the whole community circle, they kept businesses going," said the Tina Delsanto, the Owner of Front St. Pub, Haborwalk Restaurant, and Delvino's Grill & Pasta House.
"You face a wall, and then you figure out what to do, and I think COVID kind of said, 'you can't do anything', and then people kind of had to take a deep breath and say, 'yes we can'," said Delsanto. "That changed the beauty, it added to the beauty of Belfast."
Local businesses and residents rallied together when everyone was divided. Even going as far as making a conscious choice to stop by each restaurant and ordering takeout throughout the week.
"So that everyone was successful and where able to keep their staff employed and be able to come out on the other side of COVID functioning and here," said Havey.
Stories like this and many more speak to Belfast's unofficial motto, when there are high tides, every boat rises.
"It's not a competition," said Havey. "It's about celebrating everything that is here, and again, making everyone successful."