BUCKSPORT - An out-of-control brushfire in Bucksport serves as a lesson to Mainers across the state.
The Bucksport Fire Department responded to a call for an out-of-control brushfire at 30 Wilins Orchard Road Wednesday morning.
The owner of the property quickly alerted the fire department about the situation but he did not have a burn permit.
The fire was easily knocked down but according to Bucksport Fire captain Pam Payson, the lesson here is to always get a burn permit before starting any fire.
"Please, y'know, get a permit. If you're not given a permit its because the conditions are too dry or the wind is too much so something inconsequential that looks like a small fire can turn huge, exponentially, in seconds and then you just cant catch it" says Payson.
Burn permits can be acquired through maine.gov or your local fire department.