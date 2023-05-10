BURN

BUCKSPORT - An out-of-control brushfire in Bucksport serves as a lesson to Mainers across the state. 

The Bucksport Fire Department responded to a call for an out-of-control brushfire at 30 Wilins Orchard Road Wednesday morning. 

The owner of the property quickly alerted the fire department about the situation but he did not have a burn permit. 

The fire was easily knocked down but according to Bucksport Fire captain Pam Payson, the lesson here is to always get a burn permit before starting any fire. 

"Please, y'know, get a permit. If you're not given a permit its because the conditions are too dry or the wind is too much so something  inconsequential that looks like a small fire can turn huge, exponentially, in seconds and then you just cant catch it" says Payson.  

Burn permits can be acquired through maine.gov or your local fire department.  

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

