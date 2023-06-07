SKOWHEGAN -- The annual Build Maine Conference was held in downtown Skowhegan on Wednesday. This two-day event features a series of workshops and lectures with Maine business and organizations in an effort to build a better future and combat the housing crisis.
The event is held in partnership with GrowSmart Maine, an organization that works to revitalize historic neighborhoods and communities.
CEO of GrowSmart Maine Nancy Smith says this event aims to empower people to take action.
"Whether its developing a businesses in the downtown like here in Skowhegan or housing there's great ways to do a lot of good work," said Smith.
Smith says GrowSmart Maine approaches the housing issue in a way that respects the climate crisis as well.
Many organizations at the event have a similar mission. An architect with Knickerbocker Group, a custom home design business says tiny homes may be the future to tackling both environmental and housing issues in Maine.
"There's 20,000 housing units we're short in Maine and our goal is to produce homes not only rapidly but also to do so with a higher quality product," said Architect Julien Jalbert.
The group showcased a model of one of their latest eco-friendly tiny homes at the event -- which utilizes local and renewable resources.
"This will definitely address the housing crisis but also bolster the housing stock in Maine and provide a much better product for Maine and its residence."
Attendees like Gray Town Manager Nate Rudy say state lawmakers need to be doing more to help combat this crisis.
"State government needs to understand that housing is linked to jobs, which is linked to transportation, which is linked to general economic health and prosperity in this whole state, and in order for us to make housing at the local level we need support and we need our legislators and policy makers to see how those elements are linked together," said Rudy.
Rudy says he hopes to see more policy makers attending build Maine at next year's conference. This year's conference will be going on both Wednesday and Thursday.