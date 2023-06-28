AUGUSTA- The Legislature's Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee approved a budget early this morning.
It includes investments in child care, housing, emergency medical services and paid family and medical leave.
Budget agreement details :
-Doubles salary stipend for child care workers to $400
-Boosts Child Care Affordability Program
-Establishes Housing First Program
-Supports creation of Paid Family and Medical Leave Program
-Invests in emergency medical services
- $19.8 million for Maine State Retires
-Income tax breaks for Maine State Retirees
-Establishes Maine Dependent Tax Credit
The vote was 11 to 1.
It represents part two of the biennial budget and it will go to the full legislature for approval.
The exact date will be announced by the presiding officers before the end of the week.