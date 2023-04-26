BUCKSPORT -- Some Bucksport high schoolers returned home as world champions this week.
Bucksport High School's robotics team won third place at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, World Championship in Texas over the weekend.
The Bucks' Wrath team 6329 received a warm welcome for bringing home the hardware, but many were left like their winning robot -- shocked.
"The surprise for us all was winning excellence in engineering -- the single best worldwide award you can win... I mean, they work incredibly hard and they put in a lot of hours. Meetings are optional, and we meet 30 hours a week, give or take. These kids -- I generally have to kick them out of the shop," said John Boynton, lead mentor and coach of the drive team.
Despite running like a well-oiled machine, members of the team say they experienced strong emotions when they hit the competition floor.
"As much pressure as there was -- with tens of thousands of people watching, there was a little relief -- a sense of 'let's just have fun this match,'" said Harry Foster, driver for the team.
"We're used to seeing a lot of people, but this was just way out of what we were used to," said Cody Monreal, team operator. "There were a lot of people looking upon us and cheering, it was very loud. It was nice to have that feeling that we were somebody."
Team members say the achievement is the culmination of years of hard work, competition wins, and community fundraising.
For others, it's just the beginning.
"It's definitely changed the course of the rest of my life, personally. It's made me into the person I've become today. I've learned basically everything that I know now from this program and the people I've worked with," said Braden Gray, pit lead.