BUCKSPORT -- The State is ordering the Bucksport Landfill to be closed after not being properly maintained.
"At the end of the day they [AIM Recycling] don't have a place to generate waste and this landfill has been dormant for a number of years and not well maintained. We certainly support the D.E.P.'s request for closure," said Susan Lessard, Bucksport's Town Manager.
Lessard says the landfill has not been operational since 2020.
She says conversations surrounding the facility restarted last year after AIM Recycling, the owners of the landfill, proposed that the town assume ownership of the property.
Wanting to find out more about the condition of the landfill, Lessard did some digging and said she found a lot of violations.
"We discovered that there were a number of issues that were supposed to have been addressed some time ago that have been addressed that have not. A leaking leachate pond, damage to the monitoring wells, an inadequate temporary cover systems on part of it and an uncapped section on the north face," said Lessard.
Lessard brought her findings to the Department of Environmental Protection's Karen Knuuti. Knuuti then issued a statement to aim recycling that they must submit a closure plan by the beginning of next year and complete the closure by 2026.
Some residents in Bucksport say closing the landfill helps avoid any further environmental hazards.
"I'm very concerned about preserving the quality of water here in Bucksport. We certainly use the water to make coffee and tea here at The Crumpet so I want it to be as healthy and pure as possible," said Bill Sturrock, Co-Owner of The Crumpet.
We reached out to AIM Recycling for comment, but they declined our request.