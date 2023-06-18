BUCKSPORT -- The town of Bucksport held its third annual Bucksport Pride along the waterfront on Sunday.
The event featured vendors from across the state and included live music, finger painting and more as people came to show their support for the LGBTQ community.
A representative from the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance who was collecting donations says they travel to pride events all across the state. They stressed the importance of continuing to celebrate pride month.
"There are so many people these days trying to tear our community down whether that's in our judicial system or our government and just showing people support the LGBTQ community is just wildly important because it shows that we will not go down without a fight," said Adrian Sockalexis, secretary board member for Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance.
The festivities continued until Sunday evening and donations were collected to benefit local LGBTQ organizations, including Bucksport's LGBTQIA+ youth organizations.