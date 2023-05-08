BUCKSPORT -- Members of a family who lived at 350 Central Street in Bucksport described the moment their house went up in flames -- with them in it.
"I woke up to the fire and the smoke and hollered for the kids to get out of the fire and rounded everyone up and got out of the house," said Chris Dunbar, the homeowner.
"All of a sudden I heard dad screaming there's a fire so I got up and the only thing I grabbed was my phone," said Emma Frates-Dunbar, who lived inside the house.
According to Bucksport Public Safety Director Sean Geagan, the structure went up in flames around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning.
Geaghan says the family of five made it out safely, but the structure has been deemed a total loss.
"Upon our arrival for the Bucksport Fire Department, the dwelling was a fully involved fire," said Geaghan.
In response, Bucksport resident Crystal Davis posted to Facebook, asking the community to step up and help the family however possible.
Many residents did just that, by dropping off bags full of clothing for the displaced family.
"I wanted to make sure that was one thing they did not have to worry about. I wanted to make sure, as our community getting everyone together. One piece of clothing from everybody in this town would clothe their family for a year," said Davis.
A gofundme page for the family has already raised more than $2,000.
Chris Dunbar says he appreciates everyone whose taken the time to help his family out during this difficult time, and adds that he plans to pay it forward.
"Thank you very much and if you ever need anything, call me," said Dunbar.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.