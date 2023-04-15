BUCKSPORT -- Crews quickly put out a brush fire in Bucksport Saturday.
Bucksport Fire Department Captain John Gavelek says first responders found an out-of-control brush fire approaching the deck of a house on Millvale road.
While officials say the flames were out after approximately fifteen minutes, Gavelek says the incident is a reminder to be careful around dry materials in warm weather.
"Very dangerous out here right now. The town of Bucksport actually has no open burn permits allowed right now. A lot of fires in the surrounding communities, so it's very dangerous in the woods with the fires," said Gavelek.
Officials say the fire burned around a half-acre of land, but no homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.
Gavelek says the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Department of Forestry.