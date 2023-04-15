Bucksport brush fire

BUCKSPORT -- Crews quickly put out a brush fire in Bucksport Saturday.

Bucksport Fire Department Captain John Gavelek says first responders found an out-of-control brush fire approaching the deck of a house on Millvale road.

While officials say the flames were out after approximately fifteen minutes, Gavelek says the incident is a reminder to be careful around dry materials in warm weather.

"Very dangerous out here right now. The town of Bucksport actually has no open burn permits allowed right now. A lot of fires in the surrounding communities, so it's very dangerous in the woods with the fires," said Gavelek.

Officials say the fire burned around a half-acre of land, but no homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Gavelek says the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Department of Forestry.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

