BUCKSPORT -- The return of the annual Bucksport Bay Festival brought an estimated 3,000 visitors to Bucksport Saturday.
"We've turned it into a community, family, and everybody event," said Richard Rotella, Bucksport community and economic development director and event organizer.
Rotella says the event has been a staple of summer fun for more than 30 years -- with food, live music, vendors from across the state, and a parade running through the heart of downtown.
Returning visitors shared their thoughts on this year's turnout.
"It seems really busy to me. We've been to it for a lot of years, and it seems crazy down here," said Florida resident Rhea Tankersley, who travels to see the festival each year.
Organizers say they wanted to show locals and tourists alike that Bucksport has something for everyone, which is why they made some changes to this year's celebration.
"The biggest change we made was really making as much stuff free for our community and for guests of our community. We want people to come back here and remember Bucksport," said Rotella.
Boat tours, a free movie showing, and a variety of kids activities were also included at the one-day event.
Vendors say that the festival helps to get the word out about their businesses.
"It gets the word out about what we do -- we have a lot of people get in touch with us later on about online orders and stuff. It's a great community thing to see so many talented people in the area," said Jason Lepper, vendor.
Others spoke about their experience with the festival.
"This is our first time out at the 'Bay-Fest', our first craft fair. It's just so fun getting to talk to all the people and hearing their feedback about our art," said Sydney Eckert, vendor.
Organizers say they hope to make next year's festival as exciting as this one.
"Next year we'll look to do the same -- and maybe add a little bit more," said Rotella.