BUCKSPORT -- Remote workers may start making the commute to a Bucksport library.
Buck Memorial Library is one of a handful of public libraries in the state chosen to receive funding to support remote workers.
Libraries in 15 Maine counties have been awarded a combined $1.7 million through the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.
Bucksport Memorial Library Director Lisa Ladd says that their nearly $8,000 portion of that funding will allow them to create an environment where people can get things done.
"[We'll have] laptops that we can loan to people while they're here, noise-canceling headphones, privacy screens, comfortable chairs," said Ladd. "And we'll be getting benches so people can take laptops outside and conduct their business that way."
Others are hoping that the changes will show the value of the library as a hub for the community.
"A lot of people think of libraries as just places to come and get books, and certainly we are that and we have a wonderful collection -- but there are so many other resources here," said Kim Wilson, volunteer for the Buck Memorial Library.
Ladd says the additions will benefit more than just remote workers.
"We also have a real uptick in students who are taking classes remotely -- they're coming in here and doing their schoolwork and this is a way to support them," said Ladd.
The library plans to implement the changes over the coming months. In the meantime, volunteers say visitors can stop by to learn more about what the library has to offer.
"It's just a whole host of resources here," said Wilson. "And even if we don't have it, the library is a great starting point for learning where people can access other resources."