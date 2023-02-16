ORONO -- Experts at the university of Maine are anticipating the worst Browntail moth outbreak in over a century but research is being conducted to see how damage can be mitigated.
A century has passed since Browntail moths were first introduced to Maine's ecosystem, and for those 100 years experts have done what they could to keep the moths at bay.
"The forest entomology lab here at the university of Maine a big component of our research is about Browntail Moth. It is a large issue in the state and it hasn't quite reached other areas or other states so it is kind of a Maine problem at the moment," says the university of Maine's Browntail moth expert Angela mech.
Mech says she is anticipating the largest Browntail moth outbreak ever seen.
However, PH.D. Student Devin Rowe has been researching some of the moth's habits to see if Mainers can get a step ahead.
"We know that the moth likes oak trees, we know they like fruit trees like apple trees," says Rowe, "But we're really trying to find the extent of their preferences and because the university of Maine has a wide variety of hardwood trees you kind of have a tree buffet so throughout the years we're going to try to see those changes".
According to Rowe, by knowing exactly what trees the moth prefers, diligent Mainers will be able to keep an eye out for Browntail Moth winter webs and dispose of them.
Rowe says to look for the webs in hardwood trees on sunny days so you can see the shine of the silk around a bunch of leaves.
According to Mech, if you are able to, you should remove the nest and dispose of it to help mitigate this year's Browntail moth outbreak.
"In the winter time they're all inside the nest and that's where all the toxic hairs are as well so don't open the nest or mess with them," says Mech, "You can clip them and put them in soapy water for a couple of days or if you're allowed to you can also burn them and so basically try to kill the nest once you clip it".