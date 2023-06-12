OLD TOWN -- A recent outbreak of browntail moths at a local playground left some community members wondering what they should do.
After discovering a brown tail moth infestation at Binnette Park in Old Town, Miriam Wilcox wasn't sure where to turn.
Wilcox was enjoying a day at the park with her daughter and son Sunday afternoon, but after they finished up their snack Wilcox noticed some unwanted guests were starting to bug her.
"I look down and there's a caterpillar crawling across the table that doesn't look like the normal eastern tent caterpillar," says Wilcox, "Didn't really think much about it. The kids were playing on the playground and I was trying to figure out how I should- if I should report it, who to report it to, and then my son says 'Well mom those moths you're talking about... There's some all over the playground'".
Knowing browntail moth caterpillars can cause intense rashes, Wilcox was worried about her children's safety.
After finding and documenting the invasive caterpillars, Wilcox took to Facebook to alert community members through the community action old town page, where many people pointed her in the direction of old town public works.
Once notified, the city wasted no time getting to work.
Old Town's Assistant City Manager, travis roy says, "We reached out to a contractor to come look at the situation to see what needed to be done next. We closed the park. We do have signage up. We're working on getting those messages on our website and on our Facebook page".
City officials say if you see brown tail moths either out in public or on your own property you need to keep your distance.
"Just the little hairs can fly off of them in a tree. They can shed them so to speak," says Roy, "They can come from the caterpillars and you can inhale them or they can land on your skin from multiple feet away or falling out of a tree onto you. If it's not your property, tell somebody. You can call the old town city hall at 827-3962 and give us the information and we'll act on that".