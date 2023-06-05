BANGOR -- A washout caused by a broken water main damaged the road on the corner of North French and Alden Street in Bangor this morning.
The damage prompted officials to temporarily close down the Broadway side of Alden Street.
Bangor Water District Construction Supervisor Vaughn Littlefield says the washout was the result of a twelve inch cast iron pipe installed in 1947 breaking. He says it's possible a shift in the ground surrounding the pipe caused the break.
After the Bangor Water District found the break, they went to work replacing the water main and repaving the section of North French and Alden Street that was damaged the most.
First established in 1875, Bangor's underground water infrastructure is one of the oldest in the state.
Bangor averages around 30-35 washouts a year. According to Littlefield, that number is average compared with other cities in Maine.
The reasons for the washouts vary by the individual case, but the most common reasons for Bangor's total number of washouts are due to changing weather patterns and faulty or outdated infrastructure.