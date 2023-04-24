BANGOR- If you travel along interstate 395 in Bangor, the Maine Department of Transportation has a message for you.
Crews will be out performing an inspection of the bridge on I-395 over Main Street in Bangor starting at 6:30 pm Tuesday.
This will last long into the evening, with frequent lane changes and exit ramp closures during the work.
The plan is to start with Exit 3A Eastbound on ramp from the Town Farm Road.
The second phase will effect Exit 3 Westbound on ramp will be closed.
Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to construction signs.