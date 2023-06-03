BREWER -- Despite the weather, many came out for the Brewer Riverwalk Festival Saturday.
Organizers say the day had something for everyone, with food trucks, a craft fair, children's activities and more.
"We really just want to promote Brewer -- the riverwalk and coming to Brewer and all of our beautiful businesses. And all of the opportunities that we have here for children and things like that. We really want to bring people to the area to see how beautiful it is," said Ariel Grenier, planning committee member for the Brewer Riverwalk Festival.
Other attractions included a "touch a truck" activity, courtesy of Brewer Public Safety -- where kids could explore a fire truck up close.
The Brewer High School robotics team was also in attendance, offering demonstrations of their machines.
"We have Igor, which is our military robot, driving around. We have one that we used to compete this season and another one we've been working on. Just playing with kids, basically," said Jack Stuber, member of the Brewer Orange Chaos robotics team.
Local businesses and festival participants say the event means a lot for the city.
"An event like this really helps to support the community. They've invested a lot here in the downtown Brewer area and the riverwalk. So, it's nice to come out and celebrate and bring some smiles to everybody's faces," said festival participant Scott Boucher.