BREWER -- Middle school students got a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to work in law enforcement during the Brewer Police Department's Youth Public Safety Academy.
The 5th and 6th graders have been invited to participate in a special program that aims to engage kids with local officers.
Police say students are able to watch demonstrations to better understand the role of their local officers and ultimately have some fun.
"It's really important that we're accessible to the community and we want these kids to know that we're here to make sure they're safe, and to also have fun,” said Officer Edward Willey for the Brewer Police Department. Parents are very supportive. I've invited the parents to come in and observe at any time."
Next week Brewer 7th and 8th graders will get their chance to join in as the Brewer Police Department continues to plan activities in collaboration with the Brewer Fire Department.