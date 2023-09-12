BREWER -- The Brewer Police Department was recognized by the Maine Chiefs of Police Association and Dirigo Safety LLC, with a rare designation only a handful of departments in the state have achieved.
The Brewer Police Department was recognized during Tuesday night's Brewer City Council meeting with the Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (MLEAP) Certification award.
The status is awarded to Maine police departments that show a commitment to current Public Safety practices, community interaction and positive Law Enforcement initiatives.
An award presentation was held at the Brewer City Hall as representatives from Dirigo Safety presented this honor to the department.
According to the accreditation committee, those who receive this status show their dedication to meeting their professional obligations to the citizens of Maine.
Representatives from Dirigo Safety say it is not an easy task to meet the more than 100 standards that are required to receive accreditation, making it an important recognition.
"They have to develop policies and procedures, they have to ensure that their agency is meeting critical training standards and also providing positive feedback to the community and to their officers," said Law Enforcement Manger for Dirigo Safety, Shawn Oleary.
Chief Jason Moffitt of the Brewer Police Department recognized the significant amount of efforts that went into making this happen and how he feels about his team achieving this status.
"Well I'm very proud of them it wasn't me that did all the work so they're a lot of folks at our agency and with Dirigo actually too that put a lot of work into this," said Moffitt.
This honor makes the brewer police department the 23rd Maine police department who have achieved this status.