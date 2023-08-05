BREWER -- The Brewer Police Department hosted their first "Coffee with a Cop" event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday officers met with Brewer residents at the waterfront simply to connect by having a conversation to get to know people in the community.
Officer Christopher Woodman said this is his first time participating in the event and he hopes community members can see officers as normal everyday people.
The event in an effort to normalize communication and connections with officers.
"Honestly it's just to connect more with the people that I'm working for. No sort of agenda,” said Woodman. “It's just to be here and have a conversation and connect more with the citizens."
Look out for any upcoming events by visiting the Brewer Police department's Facebook page.