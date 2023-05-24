BANGOR- A Brewer man has been indicted for attempted murder.
The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted 33-year-old Brandon Rego on several other charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault , domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and two counts of domestic violence assault.
Officials with the Penobscot County District Attorneys Office say in one instance during January of this year, Rego allegedly held a gun to his girlfriend and forced her to take a large number of pills with the intention of making her overdose.
Dustin Gagnon, 20, of Brewer was also indicted.
Crews were called to a fire on Greenwood Drive in Brewer in March.
When they arrived they found heavy smoke and fire in the kitchen.
Everyone made it out safely.
Gagnon was indicted for aggravated reckless conduct and terrorizing.