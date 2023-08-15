BANGOR -- Bangor police have detained a man in connection to an early morning fire.
Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Dept. states officials held 66-year-old John Toolin of Brewer after he allegedly started a fire in a garage on Pearl Street.
According to Sgt. McAmbley, Bangor police and fire were called to a residence on the street for a garage fire and an unknown male in the yard around 6:00 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found Toolin in the yard and detained him.
Bangor fire quickly knocked down the flames but the extent of the damage to the garage has yet to be determined.
Bangor police have since turned Toolin over to the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office, which is still investigating the incident.