BANGOR --The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a garage fire.
Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Dept. Says officials detained 66-year-old John Toolin of Brewer after he allegedly started a fire in a garage on pearl street.
Mcambley says Bangor police and fire were called to that scene around 6:00 am. He says they found Toolin in the yard and detained him.
Bangor fire quickly knocked down the flames but the extent of the damage to the garage has yet to be determined.
Bangor police then turned Toolin over to the Fire Marshal's Office, who have since charged him with arson and burglary and transported him to the Penobscot County Jail.
The Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the incident.