BREWER -- The town's seventeenth annual Junteenth celebration was held at Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park to honor the freeing of African slaves on June 19th, 1865.
The celebration of Juneteenth took place in Brewer and was lead by the President and CEO of the Maine Human Rights Coalition James Varner.
"You need to treat everyone you meet the same way you want to be treated because this thing called birth, we have no choice," said Varner. "You're born to be who you are by chance."
The ceremony also recognized those who have contributed to the Maine Human Rights Coalition.
Guest speakers, including Reverend Daniel Russell and Mayor of Brewer Soubanh Phanthay spoke about the importance of recognizing the day.
According to Mayor Phanthay, "I would encourage the citizens of Brewer and Bangor, or greater Maine, to speak to their neighbors and not take all their information from what you see online or in media. Because your neighbors here in the state of Maine, it's a different place then sometimes what is shown on television or the internet."
A piece of advice Mr. Varner shared, was to treat everyone you meet with love and respect.
"It begins with you treating people that you meet, seeing that your children treat other people the same way that they want to be treated," said Varner.
The ceremony closed with the placing of a wreath on the statue of Harriet Tubman, and a reminder from Mr. Varner, to never stop believing that a world with love and understanding among all people will not always be, just a dream.
"Until I breathe my last breath," said Varner. "Until I close these brown eyes forever, I'm gonna use every ounce of my energy, my friends, to spread love. I want you to do the same. It makes you feel so good and it's so needed."