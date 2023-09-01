BREWER -- Brewer High School's Witches' Workshop is a tutoring program that brews up something different for students in need of support.
Rather than hiring a private tutor, students can take a trip to Suzette Pelletier's room for on-site tutoring and social support.
"It is fairly unique, there are only a few other schools in the state that I'm aware of that have this particular program," said Pelletier. "We're much more than a tutoring center."
The program originated to help ease the transition back to school after the pandemic.
Some say having a dedicated place to do their work has already made a difference in their education.
"It's really nice being able to have this inside the school. I can come in here and work whenever I want to. It definitely helped my grade in math, especially when I was able to come here and make something up if I needed to. If I need help, I just get it right here," said Laura Stewart, Brewer High School senior.
While many come to visit to work on their latest assignments, some students say the program goes beyond help with schoolwork.
"I struggle [with], like, anxiety and all that and this just helped," said Myranda Westman, Brewer High School junior. "I come here and I can get my work done at my own pace."
The workspace was recently refurbished for returning students with new seating and learning resources.
Pelletier says that schools across the state could benefit from similar programs.
"This is a very valuable asset to any high school. We know that our teens have a lot going on socially and emotionally. It's just a gem to have in our building," said Pelletier.