BREWER -- Each Sept. 11th the Brewer Fire Department constructs a display in honor of the EMS workers and others who lost their lives in the attacks. But, they also have a physical reminder of the ultimate sacrifices made hanging over them everyday.
In 2008, when the fire department first moved into the building, they received a donation. Two steel beams directly from the wreckage of the World Trade Center.
One currently sits in their public safety museum, while the other is suspended directly above their apparatus bay.
Members of Brewer Fire and PD say it serves as a reminder of why they continue to put themselves at risk for their community.
"It's very humbling just to know that we have a piece of history here," said Deputy Fire Chief Eric Tourtillotte with the Brewer Fire Dept. "It was a terrible day for public safety a lot of firefighters, EMS and police lost their lives that day. We're honored to be able to display that as a remembrance to them."
The department says members of the public are welcome to visit their museum and see the steel beams any day during their business hours.
"I like to visit the museum we have kind of closer to the police side a couple times a year at least, specifically on this day too just to kind of put it all into perspective," said Patrol Sergeant Zachary Caron with the Brewer Police Dept. "Its a great reminder that this job is real and you can pay the ultimate sacrifice."
Many also drove by honking their horns at the remembrance display or stopping for pictures.
They hope that by sharing the displays with the community and members of their department, it will continue to serve as a reminder of a day that should never be forgotten.