Brewer constructing new playground

BREWER -- After 22 years, Brewer's community playground is being torn down.
Not to fear though. A new and improved playground is being built in its place.
Brewer Parks and Recreation Director Michael Martin says the playground will have the same footprint as the old one.
He says it will also feature updated equipment, including a 12-foot high net for kids to climb as well as other features to provide a better play environment.
Martin says it's sad to see the old playground go but knows the importance of keeping this landmark safe for the community.
"It's a community centerpiece. It's a place where people come in the community to meet and play together, to grow. So it's really a centerpiece of the community that people enjoy coming and meeting and socializing and playing and making memories," said Martin.
The new playground is part of the city's Capitol Improvement Plan.
Martin says construction of the new playground will start next Monday and will take roughly three weeks to assemble.