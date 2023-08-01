AUGUSTA -- There will be a whole lot of shakin' going on at the Augusta Civic Center this month.
Elvis Presley's only Maine concert was at the Civic Center back on may 24 1977.
This year mark's the Civic Center's 50th anniversary.
So as part of that milestone, the facility is hosting the largest gathering of Elvis impersonators in hopes of breaking the Guinness book of world records current record.
Margaret Noel, director of the Augusta Civic Center says she'd like to see 1,200 people in Elvis costumes on Tuesday, August 15th.
"As long as you can belt out some hound dog, which is a very repetitive song. So there's not a lot of words but we will provide the lyrics and be dressed up as Elvis you will qualify to participate."
Participants are asked to register online at https://www.augustaciviccenter.org/
The website also provides a list of Elvis costumes that qualify for this record-breaking attempt.