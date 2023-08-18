BRADFORD -- Some residents in the town of Bradford are upset upon learning of a property on Middle Road that they heard would become a homeless encampment.
However, Bangor Friends of Affordable Housing President Michael Tuller says this is not true.
"No, we're not trying to move the homeless out here. We're trying to create more housing to help people who need it," said Tuller.
Purchasing the property back in July, Tuller says he plans on following a model used in Eugene, OR., where Governor Tina Kotek distributed funds to help individuals get proper housing and jobs.
A blueprint he says he believes will be effective here in Maine.
"That's my vision moving forward. To create that kind of community where people can help each other an they can find a place where they can be safe, dry and comfortable," said Tuller.
Even though Tuller is looking to address a statewide problem, some Bradford residents say this is not the best use of this land.
"I don't see it happening in this town and there's no building, septic systems or wells up there on that property. They're just putting people wherever they want that don't need to be there, especially on the Middle Road with the stuff that's happened in the last couple of years," said Forest Doyle, a Bradford resident.
Arriving on the site, Tuller told us he was in the middle of installing a septic system. This was confirmed by town Select Board member Julie McCarthy.
McCarthy didn't have much to tell us except that this topic will be discussed at the town's Select Board meeting Monday at 6 p.m.
Despite what people are saying, Tuller says he's trying to help make a difference for someone who desperately needs it.
"I can't solve the [housing] problem, but I'm going to do what I can. Try to help," said Tuller.