FIRE

BRADFORD -- Late Monday morning, the Bradford fire department was called to 1144 main road for a structure fire. 

When they got there... The fire department ran into a few complications and called for the assistance of neighboring towns. 

Bradford Fire Chief Jesse Young says, "We arrived on scene with a well-involved structure fire with limited crew and limited water supply. Once we got everyone here, we was able to knock the fire down."    

Young states it took a little over an hour to knock down the fire after assisting crews arrived. 

All residents were able to make it out safely with no injuries.

The house has been deemed a total loss.

It is not clear at this time if the red cross was called for the displaced family. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

Recommended for you