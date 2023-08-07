BRADFORD -- Late Monday morning, the Bradford fire department was called to 1144 main road for a structure fire.
When they got there... The fire department ran into a few complications and called for the assistance of neighboring towns.
Bradford Fire Chief Jesse Young says, "We arrived on scene with a well-involved structure fire with limited crew and limited water supply. Once we got everyone here, we was able to knock the fire down."
Young states it took a little over an hour to knock down the fire after assisting crews arrived.
All residents were able to make it out safely with no injuries.
The house has been deemed a total loss.
It is not clear at this time if the red cross was called for the displaced family.
The fire remains under investigation.