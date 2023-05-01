GLENBURN -- Make-A-Wish Maine partnered with Harvey RV & Marine to grant a young boy's big wish.
Back in February 5-year-old Grayson Witham received the ultimate gift of a kidney transplant.
Now make a wish Maine is ready to help him celebrate after months of successful recovery.
"We're really in the business of hope and we know giving kids something positive to look forward to,” Sonya Purington, director of mission delivery for Make-A-Wish Maine.
The generous foundation and Harvey RV & Marine partnered to help children facing major medical needs find joy through the gift of a brand new camper.
Organizers said around 20 children have been gifted campers throughout their more than decade-long partnership.
"Grayson and his family love camping but haven't had a camper of their own. So when he had a chance for a wish he wished for his own pop up camper,” according to Purington.
"He goes camping all summer. Every summer. He'd rather be in a camper than his own house,” said Britney Pease, Grayson’s mom.
Grayson's family said he's excited and ready to break in the new camper.
"He's pretty excited."