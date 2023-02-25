BANGOR --This Saturday, February 25, officers and families came out to strike up some fun at the Family Fun Bowling Center in Bangor.
The Bangor Police Department and Orono Police Department came together for "Bowl with a Cop," a new community event connecting kids and officers from both towns for a friendly competition.
Bangor Police Department Community Relations Officer Elizabeth Ashe says the idea is her latest community involvement effort.
"This is critically important for the community to realize that we are approachable, and we are human beings and we are here to help. Because, a lot of times, people feel like they can't come up to me at Starbucks or can't come up to me at Dunkin' Donuts and strike up a conversation," said Ashe.
Each team had four kids and two officers competing for the winning strike, and those who came out were treated to free pizza.
Bowler for team Orono Annabelle Proffitt shared her thoughts on the day.
"I tried to bowl on this team and I was really excited that they told me to do it, and I just -- it's giving me really good vibes and I think I'm gonna bowl pretty good today," said Proffitt. "I think it's pretty good, I think it's a fun idea and I think everybody's enjoying it."
While this is their first time bowling with the public, Ashe says the department has held mini-golfing competitions in the past and holds an annual barbecue during the summer.
For information on more upcoming events, follow both departments on Facebook.