missing

EAST HANDCOCK --- According to the Topsham Police Department’s Facebook page 51-year old Kimberly Pushard of and 50-year-old Angela Bussell of Topsham have been safely located near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock Maine, Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Maine Warden Service escorted Pushard and Bussell to receive medical services but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Previously we reported they were last seen in Springfield at an Irving gas station on Route 6 on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m.

Police say the two women could be in the area because they are confusing Topsfield and Topsham.

According to police, both women have intellectual disabilities.

 

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you