EAST HANDCOCK --- According to the Topsham Police Department’s Facebook page 51-year old Kimberly Pushard of and 50-year-old Angela Bussell of Topsham have been safely located near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock Maine, Sunday afternoon.
Members of the Maine Warden Service escorted Pushard and Bussell to receive medical services but no injuries have been reported at this time.
Previously we reported they were last seen in Springfield at an Irving gas station on Route 6 on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m.
Police say the two women could be in the area because they are confusing Topsfield and Topsham.
According to police, both women have intellectual disabilities.