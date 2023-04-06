AUGUSTA -- Today, Maine's highest court heard arguments for the appeal of a man convicted of murder.
Monday morning the Maine supreme judicial court justices heard arguments for the case of Thomas Bonfanti.
Last year Bonfanti was found guilty of murder, aggravated murder and elevated aggravated assault and sentenced to four consecutive life sentences.
Recently Bonfanti's case was granted an appeal. He is now being represented by appellate attorney David Paris.
"We had limited questions on appeal, I think we dealt with them pretty well. That state has its own good argument and again I would oppress that the justices asked some very good compelling questions and we'll see where they come with a written decision," says Paris.
Paris argues that this case isn't just about his client. He says its a case about constitutional rights.
Paris says, "The arguments before the court - before the law court today really resolved around fifth amendment rights, the right to remain silent and the right to not invoke self incrimination. There is a public safety exception to that but we argue that invocation of the fifth amendment right went far beyond what came in as the invocation of the public safety exception."
Paris states that Bonfanti should be retried because when he was arrested he invoked the fifth amendment but officers continued to question him and information from that questioning was used in court.
The attorney general's office argues that there is no reason for a retrial due to the fact the information was gathered from a line of questioning intended to locate and help Bonfanti's victims.
They also argue, there was so much evidence to incriminate Bonfanti that any information gathered after his invocation of the fifth amendment could be considered as supplemental.
The Maine Supreme Court should have a written decision within the next 90 days.