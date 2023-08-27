WATERVILLE -- More information has developed regarding the case of 44-year-old John Lessard of Waterville, the man who went missing nearly a week ago.
According to the Waterville Police Department, Lessard's body was discovered by a fisherman around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say they initially received a report Monday morning just before 6 a.m. that Lessard went into the Kennebec River and did not come back up.
After failed search efforts the Waterville Police contacted Marine Patrol and the Maine Warden Service.
The body was found around 200 yards north of where Lessard was last known to have entered the water.
"He went in just north of the RiverWalk we believe and was found just south of the damn by Halifax Park," said Chief William Bonney of Waterville Police Dept. "I think its important to help the family get closure to find folks who are in Mr. Lessard's situation and my heart goes out to the family and we hope we can get answers about what happened."
At this time, the cause of death is still unknown and the Waterville Police Department is investigating the incident.