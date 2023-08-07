CAMPOBELLO ISLAND- The body of a missing kayaker has been recovered .
About 9:30 Sunday morning the U.S. Coast Guard received a report about an overturned yellow kayak in the vicinity of Liberty Point on Campobello Island in Canadian waters.
A search began immediately.
Crews found numerous items, including a drivers license and cell phone belonging to Martin Spahn of Augusta.
Spahn's body was located off Racoon Point on Campobello Island about 9:30 this morning.
Coast Guard officials say it appears his kayak capsized and he entered the water.
Spahn was found wearing a life jacket.