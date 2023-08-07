BODY FOUND

CAMPOBELLO ISLAND-  The body of a missing kayaker has been recovered .

About 9:30 Sunday morning the U.S. Coast Guard received a report about an overturned yellow kayak  in the vicinity of Liberty Point on Campobello Island  in Canadian waters.

A search began immediately. 

Crews found numerous items, including a drivers license and cell phone belonging to Martin Spahn of Augusta.

Spahn's  body was located off Racoon Point on Campobello Island about 9:30 this morning.

Coast Guard officials say it appears his kayak capsized and he entered the water.

Spahn was found wearing a life jacket.

