SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- An autopsy will be conducted today to determine what caused the death of a woman in Southwest Harbor.
It was a little after 11:30 Sunday morning when someone spotted the woman's body in a ditch along main street.
What caused her death is still a mystery.
Police shut down main street and rerouted traffic while investigators collected evidence and documented the scene.
The state police major crimes unit was among those on the scene investigating.
Authorities are asking if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the area of Main Street Saturday night or Sunday morning to call Maine State Police at 207-973-37-00.