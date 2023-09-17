BANGOR -- A longstanding religious service was held in Bangor on Sunday to honor Maine's service members.
Community members gathered in St. John's Catholic Church to honor the active and retired local, state and federal first responders during Sunday's Blue Mass.
"It's goal is to honor and pray for the first responders, these are the people that put their lives on the line everyday for our communities," said Monsignor Andrew Dubois, Pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish.
The Blue Mass, referring to the blue uniforms worn by many first responders, is a long standing tradition in the Catholic Church.
"Everybody needs prayers and especially when you're putting your life on the line for people I think to know that you're supported by prayer is important," said Dubois.
It was localized in Maine by the Diocese of Portland after the events of September 11, 2001. However, this year the mass was held in Bangor.
"There was a tradition in some communities prior to 9/11 but it definitely got resurrected after 9/11, there was a need to remember those who had fallen," said Dubois.
First responders in attendance received blessings from Bishop Robert Deeley.
Among those in attendance also included Maine Senator Susan Collins, whose shared what it means to have this mass held right at her very own parish
I always attend the blue mass to celebrate and thank our first responders every year, I'm very happy that this year its in Bangor," said Collins.
Senator Collins says the timing of this year's Blue Mass also helps to serve as a reminder of the the impact of Maine's first responders.
"Not only that we're commemorating that terrible day on sept 11th in 2001 but also we've just come through a major storm and once again who do we look to, our first responders," said Collins. "They're always there for us in tough times, and I think that the mass allows us to thank them"