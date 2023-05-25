BLUE HILL - A local town will be sharing a piece of civil war history shrouded in mystery.
The Blue Hill Historical Society will be showcasing its Gettysburg flag in recognition of Memorial Day weekend.
What makes the flag so special is the uncertainty surrounding it which still stumps historians today.
No one knows where the flag came from, who made it, or even when it was made.
Adding to the mystery is the name Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, is printed on the back of one of the stars of the flag.
"The size makes it almost impossible to have ever been carried in a parade of any sort. It could have hung vertically on a building or.... We just don't know. Thats the bottom line. We just don't know", says Ann Durgin, the director of the Blue Hill Historical Society.
The Blue Hill Historical Society is asking any families that may have ties to the town to look through any historical records and documentation they may have in the hopes they may shed some light on the flag.