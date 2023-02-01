American Red Cross

ORONO- February brings unpredictable weather that can contribute to a blood supply shortage.

Storms can force blood drives to be canceled.

The American Red Cross is closely monitoring the weather and they are urging anyone with type O blood to donate , especially if you have type O negative.

Account Manager for Blood Donations, Jackie Gershman-Mannocchi, says they are also  hoping a wide range of people will turn out to  give blood at  a diversity blood drive being held at the donor center in Bangor on February 10.

"I'm looking for black donors to come out and donate blood because one in three black donors are a match for sickle cell and that would be amazing. In the U.S. alone there are over 100,000  people with sickle cell disease and it's a chronic disease . It's debilitating and unfortunately there's no cure."

Anyone who donates blood in February gets a $10 Amazon gift card and is entered for a chance to win a trip for two  to Florida.

To find out where blood drives are being held in your area or to make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org.

