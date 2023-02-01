Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, areas of blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&